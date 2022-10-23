This 40-Ft School Bus Was Converted Into a Luxury Apartment on Wheels

This Skoolie is all about downsized luxury, offering all the comforts you can possibly want in a mobile home. It boasts a spacious interior equipped with a modern living room, an L-shaped kitchen, a dining area/workspace, a spa-like bathroom, and two bedrooms. The bus also offers storage galore, so it's great for those who do not know how to not overpack.
The skilled team from Epic Skoolies transformed this 2010 Blue Bird school bus into a stunning apartment on wheels for a client. The vehicle, which measures 40 feet (12.1 meters) in length, manages to squeeze inside everything a small family needs. The bus has an 18-inch (45.7 cm) roof raise, offering owners plenty of headroom.
The cabin area features a simple design. However, the team added a privacy wall with a butcher block door to separate it from the rest of the “mini apartment.” Elsewhere, you’ll notice a co-pilot seat and some storage space above that comes in handy when people want to put away the things that don’t really have a place in the vehicle.
The actual living space is loaded with amenities. The living room is positioned next to the cabin, and it has two benches with built-in storage. It includes a 55-inch TV and some floating shelves as well. There’s also a swiveling table that can be tucked underneath one of the couches whenever owners want to have a bit of extra space to move around.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has all the necessary appliances. It comes with a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a stainless steel sink, and a microwave. This space features generous butcher block countertops, as well as numerous cabinets and shelves that provide ample storage. The kitchen also includes a large fold-down desk, which can serve as a dining table or as a small workspace.
Down the hallway is the bathroom, which is filled with high-end amenities. Inside, you’ll see a beautiful vanity with a smart mirror, a deep sink with storage underneath, a toilet, and a generous shower with an LED lights shower tower system.
The team from Epic Skoolies included two bedrooms at the rear. Both have enough room for a twin-size bed and several cabinets that offer plenty of storage. One of them has some cubby holes, as well as a cabinet that houses the washer/dryer combo unit.
On the outside, the bus features an outdoor table and two speakers. Underneath the table is a compartment that stores the outdoor grill. And that’s not all. There’s even a beer tap installed next to it that, unfortunately, only pumps out water. The vehicle also comes with 1,200 watts of solar, allowing travelers to stay off the grid whenever they want.
Caleb Williams from Epic Skoolies offered a full tour of this incredible Skoolie. You can check out the video down below to see what it’s all about.
The cabin area features a simple design. However, the team added a privacy wall with a butcher block door to separate it from the rest of the “mini apartment.” Elsewhere, you’ll notice a co-pilot seat and some storage space above that comes in handy when people want to put away the things that don’t really have a place in the vehicle.
The actual living space is loaded with amenities. The living room is positioned next to the cabin, and it has two benches with built-in storage. It includes a 55-inch TV and some floating shelves as well. There’s also a swiveling table that can be tucked underneath one of the couches whenever owners want to have a bit of extra space to move around.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has all the necessary appliances. It comes with a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a stainless steel sink, and a microwave. This space features generous butcher block countertops, as well as numerous cabinets and shelves that provide ample storage. The kitchen also includes a large fold-down desk, which can serve as a dining table or as a small workspace.
Down the hallway is the bathroom, which is filled with high-end amenities. Inside, you’ll see a beautiful vanity with a smart mirror, a deep sink with storage underneath, a toilet, and a generous shower with an LED lights shower tower system.
The team from Epic Skoolies included two bedrooms at the rear. Both have enough room for a twin-size bed and several cabinets that offer plenty of storage. One of them has some cubby holes, as well as a cabinet that houses the washer/dryer combo unit.
On the outside, the bus features an outdoor table and two speakers. Underneath the table is a compartment that stores the outdoor grill. And that’s not all. There’s even a beer tap installed next to it that, unfortunately, only pumps out water. The vehicle also comes with 1,200 watts of solar, allowing travelers to stay off the grid whenever they want.
Caleb Williams from Epic Skoolies offered a full tour of this incredible Skoolie. You can check out the video down below to see what it’s all about.