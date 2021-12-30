This 33-Year Old Jeep Grand Wagoneer might be a steal at $45,000

Jeep is experiencing a serious resurgance. The new Grand Wagoneer is a real game changer for the brand. At the same time, classic Jeep Grand Wagoneers are enjoying a big boost in values too. This one is more than 30 years old and might have been a total steal for just $45,000.
How is it possible that a 33-year old Jeep with 150,000+ miles, multiple acidents, and no big modern amenities could be a steal for a price that could also buy you a nice Genesis GV70? Well, it's hard to find one in really nice condition these day. Most Wagoneers were disposed of long ago.
The original Jeep Wagoneer arrived on the scene all the way back in 1963 and existed in some form until 1991. It wasn't until a year before this example was built that Chrysler took over as the owner of Jeep. Even back then, the Grand Wagoneer was known as the luxurious Jeep.
The SUV that just sold on BringATrailer does indeed feature more than 150,000 miles on the odometer and has at least two accidents in its history. Of course, since that last accident in 2015, it's been seriously refurbished.
It's had a new paint job, new woddgrain vinyl trim, and chrome brightwork. Under the hood is a 5.9-liter V8 that sends its power to all four wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission.
Since its production, Jeep has actually made the leap from blue-collar to white and now the new Grand Wagoneer easily eclipses the six-figure mark. In fact, many classic Grand Wagoneers come near the same price tag.
That's why we're surprised this one didn't go for more. A slightly newer example with half the mileage sold for more than $72,000 recently. Perhaps there's room somewhere in this large SUV for a big profit should the new owner want to flip it.
