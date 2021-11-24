This $300K Tesla-Inspired 40 MPH Electric Boat Just Got Closer to Hitting the Water

This ambitious maritime project already had a quality guarantee since it was founded by former rocket engineers, but now it has gone up a level, as the team is joined by a former Tesla specialist. Plus, an impressive financial boost is ready to accelerate the development of Arc One, one of the most interesting future electric boats.
The California-based startup wants to introduce a boat that’s not only emissions-free but also as powerful and reliable as a conventional speedboat. To achieve that, the Arc One will be equipped with a 475 HP motor and a custom-built 200 kWh battery pack. As a result, this electric watercraft is said to be able to hit 40 mph (64 kph), operate for up to five hours on a single charge, and even be capable of throwing a wake, which is always great for watersports.
Since the beginning of the year, the company has succeeded in attracting considerable funding, but its most recent milestone blows them all out of the water: a $30 million Series A fundraising round is ready to catapult the innovative watercraft on the international market.
But that’s not all that will help accelerate the production process throughout the next year. Arc has also announced that Eclipse Ventures is joining the team. Greg Reichow from Eclipse Ventures is now part of the Arc board, ready to bring his experience and insight into the industry. According to Arc, Reichow played an important part in the manufacturing, supply, and automation processes at Tesla, so his experience will be invaluable for taking this new e-boat from a project phase to the production stage.
The 24-foot (7.3 meters) vessel is already available for pre-orders as a limited-edition model. According to previous statements from Arc’s CEO, the steep price is expected to drop once the production process is ramped up. Until then, those who want to be among the first owners of this innovative, clean energy watercraft, have to be willing to part with quite a large sum - $300,000.
