This 30-Ft Tiny House Comes With a Downstairs Bedroom Plus Two Lofts

Anyone considering taking the plunge into tiny living is looking at several factors before investing in a tiny dwelling, including the design, the layout, the price, the space offered and, more importantly, the house’s durability.
The 30-foot tiny home you see here offers the right balance of square footage and sturdiness, and it is also budget-friendly, considering what it has to offer.
First of all, know that this tiny house on wheels is currently located in Ava, Missouri, and is offered for sale for $65,000. It features a main floor bedroom, which comes quite in handy for those who’d find climbing up a ladder to get into bed an inconvenience.
Built by Tiny Idahomes of Emmett ID in 2019, the house measures 30 feet (9.14 meters) in length, 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) in width, and 13.5 feet (4.11 meters) in height. The exterior is painted a pleasant shade of blue complemented by a red door. The interior is spacious enough to pack a small living area, a designated dining space, a kitchen, a downstairs bedroom, a bathroom, and two lofts that can be used either as additional sleeping areas or storage spaces.
Boasting a classic, modern vibe, the interior is dominated by gray and white hues. The galley-style kitchen is cleverly designed, with a full-sized refrigerator and a propane range and oven installed under the stairs leading up to one of the lofts. It also includes countertops with plenty of storage space, and a sink.
As for the lofts, they both feature large skylight windows, so you’ll enjoy plenty of natural light during the day and views of the starry sky at night. You can install queen mattresses in any of them to create an additional sleeping area.
Last but not least, the tiny house is offered with installed solar panels that have never been used.
You might want to check it out on Facebook Marketplace if you, too, are on the hunt for a reliable miniature home that will last for years.
