5 This Superb 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King Police Will Arrest Your Full Attention

4 Rare Mazda RX-8 Is Up for Grabs, Might Set a New Record

3 This Ferrari F2003-GA Engine Is F1 History That You Can Buy

2 Turbocharge Your Touring Experience With This Ultra-Clean 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

More on this:

This 2,700-Mile 1982 Honda CBX1000 Super Sport Looks Absolutely Delicious

We know you folks love a tidy CBX, so you’re definitely going to dig this unblemished treasure. 44 photos



It inhales through a total of six Constant Vacuum carburetors developed by Keihin, and they’re accompanied by a six-into-two exhaust system on the other end of the combustion cycle. At 9,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 98 ponies will be routed to the bike’s chain-driven rear hoop via a five-speed transmission.



When the tachometer shows 7,500 spins per minute, the six-cylinder predator is good for up to 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of torque. This whole shebang grants Honda’s '82 MY CBX the ability to hit a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), which is quite decent given that it weighs about 610 pounds (277 kg) on an empty stomach.



Moreover, the tourer is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in as little as 4.6 blistering ticks. Braking duties are taken good care of by dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) discs at the front and a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) module at six o’clock, all of which are paired with twin-piston calipers.



As for its suspension, the Japanese fiend comes equipped with air-assisted forks up north and a Pro-Link setup down south. Now, what you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is a tidy 1982 CBX1000 Super Sport that’s only been ridden for about 2,700 miles (4,300 km).



If sitting atop six cylinders of retro touring muscle sounds like your thing, we’ll have you know the beast featured above is heading to Underneath its 5.8-gallon (22-liter) fuel tank, the final iteration of Honda ’s vicious CBX1000 carries a four-stroke 1,047cc inline-six powerplant. The air-cooled colossus prides itself with a respectable compression ratio of 9.3:1, dual overhead cams, and no less than 24 valves.It inhales through a total of six Constant Vacuum carburetors developed by Keihin, and they’re accompanied by a six-into-two exhaust system on the other end of the combustion cycle. At 9,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 98 ponies will be routed to the bike’s chain-driven rear hoop via a five-speed transmission.When the tachometer shows 7,500 spins per minute, the six-cylinder predator is good for up to 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of torque. This whole shebang grants Honda’s '82 MY CBX the ability to hit a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), which is quite decent given that it weighs about 610 pounds (277 kg) on an empty stomach.Moreover, the tourer is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in as little as 4.6 blistering ticks. Braking duties are taken good care of by dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) discs at the front and a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) module at six o’clock, all of which are paired with twin-piston calipers.As for its suspension, the Japanese fiend comes equipped with air-assisted forks up north and a Pro-Link setup down south. Now, what you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is a tidy 1982 CBX1000 Super Sport that’s only been ridden for about 2,700 miles (4,300 km).If sitting atop six cylinders of retro touring muscle sounds like your thing, we’ll have you know the beast featured above is heading to auction at no reserve! Currently, the top bid is placed at a very healthy 9,000 bucks, and you can submit yours on Bring A Trailer until Monday, December 8.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.