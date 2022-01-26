This 21-Year-Old Turned an Old Van Into a Charming Ski Chalet-Inspired Mobile Tiny Home

It’s no secret that the van life current has gotten incredibly strong over the last couple of years. But what’s even more fascinating is that people are into making their own dream vans, perhaps more than ever before. The best part of DIY campervans, other than being much more affordable compared to brand-new vehicles, is that anyone can dabble into this sort of project. Even a 21-year-old, like Amelise Burr.

7 photos