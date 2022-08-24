This 2023 Coachmen Cross Trail Offers Big RV Features in a Small Package

A big advantage of Class C motorhomes is that they offer more storage than Class B camper vans. And this 2023 Cross Trail from Coachmen RV is a great example. Although it’s a compact motorhome, it is packed with features, and it boasts incredible storage space.
The new Coachmen Cross Trail is great for RVing off the beaten path. The motorhome is available in different floor plans, but we’re going to take a look at the 20XG, which has the Xtream Package. This Class C sits on a Ford Transit AWD chassis, and it has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes it fuel efficient. It also features all-terrain tires with black-out rims and a front bumper brush guard with LED lights.
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews offered a full tour of the model, showing his audience what this motorhome is all about. The 20XD measures 24.1 ft (7.3 meters) in length, and it’s 7.5-ft-wide (2.3-meter-wide). It is a compact Class C, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have functional features.
Above the cockpit area is a TV that can be viewed from every part of the RV. On each side of the TV is a pocket with netting, which helps travelers to keep everything organized. There’s also a skylight that lets natural light fill up the whole area.
The kitchen in this Cross Trail has everything one needs. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a small sink, a microwave, and a refrigerator. Underneath the cooktop is a cabinet with three pull-out drawers. And that’s not all. People will also find two large cabinets above it and some storage under the sink. There’s even a pantry included in this model.
Next to the kitchen is a nice dinette, which comes with two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. Above it, you’ll find more cabinets that can be used to store different items. Walking down the hallway, you’ll see a split bathroom. On one side, you have a generous shower, while on the other, you have a sink, a standard flush toilet, and a wardrobe.
At the rear, the model features a massive garage that can be accessed both from the inside and from the outside. You can store your luggage, bikes, kayaks, and any other bigger items there. Now, you’re probably wondering where the bedroom is in this RV. Well, it’s right where the garage is! The 20XG has a bed at the rear that can be raised and lowered at the touch of a button.
Check out the clip down below to see what the 2023 Coachmen Cross Trail 20XG is all about.
