This 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Allows You To Skip the Waitlist, but Is It Worth It?

Depending on allocations, the waitlist for a new-gen Chevrolet Corvette Z06 can reportedly vary between 12 to 24 months. However, several copies listed for grabs allow you to enjoy the track-focused machine sooner. And there's a catch: the insane markups.
Chevy's website reveals that a brand-new Corvette Z06 will set you back a minimum of $105,300. That's before destination, dealer fees, and options, and it is almost the same as the all-new E-Ray, aka the electrified and all-wheel drive variant. As for the copies looking for new homes on the used car market, these tend to scratch the $200k mark.
The one pictured above is advertised by Mecum for the Monterey 2023 auction taking place on August 17-19. The auction house believes it will fetch anywhere between $275,000 to $325,000. And if it does change hands for that much, then it will make its current owner a very nice profit. Mind you, it's not an example that was kept in the garage with the cover on the entire time, as it has seen some action. The odometer indicated 1,029 miles (1,656km) at the time of cataloging.
Finished in blue with red racing stripes, it rides on carbon fiber wheels and has a black and blue interior. Some of the highlights listed in the ad are the Brembo carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers, carbon fiber rear wing, bucket seats, and the Z07 package. The latter comprises the brakes mentioned above, suspension with magnetic selective ride control, and the 275/30 front and 345/25 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2R tires, wrapped around the 20- and 21-inch wheels, respectively.
Power comes from a flat-plane crank V8 made with Ferrari's indirect expertise, as the development team bought the engine of a 458 from eBay and disassembled it to see how it works. The 5.5-liter unit pushes out 670 hp at 8,400 rpm and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm. When fitted with the Z07 Performance Package, the new-gen Corvette Z06 needs a hypercar-rivaling 2.6 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph), one-tenth slower than the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the engine, which can be revved up to 8,600 rpm, turns the Z06 into a 10-second car down the quarter mile. The bowtie brand says the 1/4-mile is a 10.6-second affair on a good day.
Anyone with a roughly $300k new car budget is spoiled for choice, and for that kind of money, they could get a new Lamborghini Huracan STO. Therefore, the insane markup may not be worth it after all. But would you blow that much money on a 'Vette Z06? Work that keyboard in the comments area and let us know.
