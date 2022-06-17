This 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Will Attempt a Pikes Peak Production Car Record

A Porsche 911 Turbo S has been entered in the 100th edition of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb by a private team that has the production car record in its sight. David Donner will drive the production car in the iconic event, and he has three King of the Mountain distinctions to his name.
Donner's previous wins at Pikes Peak came in Porsche vehicles, and his father had also won with Porsche at the event back in 1960, 1961, and 1963. This time, Donner is looking to set another record in the production car class. His previous record in this class at Pikes Peak dated back to 2014, when he ran a 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S in 10:26.896.
Back in 2019, Rhys Millen broke Donner's record in a Bentley Continental GT and finished the course in 10:18.488. The latter will be the time to beat for the American racer, and he will attempt to do it in a factory-fresh Porsche 911 Turbo S that belongs to Jim Edwards, a Porsche collector.
The entire attempt is linked to a dinner in Napa Valley that had Jim Edwards and Pete Stout at the table, which was joined by David Donner. The American racer had previously partnered with Pete Stout, an editor of the 000 magazine, for his record-breaking run in the Time Attack 1 class with a 911 GT2 RS Clubsport at the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
The trio decided to use Edwards' recently ordered Porsche 911 Turbo S with the Lightweight Package. The vehicle was transported from the dealer directly to a race shop where it will be fitted with a rollcage, as well as a set of racing seats and all the mandatory safety elements that are expected from a vehicle that is entered in an official competition.
Mind you, just because a vehicle is entered into the production class, it does not mean that it is allowed to race without the appropriate safety equipment. Racing is dangerous, and if something goes wrong, the laws of physics work the same for all vehicles, regardless of the class they are entered in, and this applies to all competitions.
The vehicle has already been wrapped in a unique livery, which is themed "Print isn't Dead." The livery uses images from a recent article in the 000 magazine about the birth of the 911 Turbo. Now that is inception! We are writing about a Porsche 911 Turbo that has a livery with an article about the 911 Turbo.
Back in 2019, Rhys Millen broke Donner's record in a Bentley Continental GT and finished the course in 10:18.488. The latter will be the time to beat for the American racer, and he will attempt to do it in a factory-fresh Porsche 911 Turbo S that belongs to Jim Edwards, a Porsche collector.
The entire attempt is linked to a dinner in Napa Valley that had Jim Edwards and Pete Stout at the table, which was joined by David Donner. The American racer had previously partnered with Pete Stout, an editor of the 000 magazine, for his record-breaking run in the Time Attack 1 class with a 911 GT2 RS Clubsport at the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
The trio decided to use Edwards' recently ordered Porsche 911 Turbo S with the Lightweight Package. The vehicle was transported from the dealer directly to a race shop where it will be fitted with a rollcage, as well as a set of racing seats and all the mandatory safety elements that are expected from a vehicle that is entered in an official competition.
Mind you, just because a vehicle is entered into the production class, it does not mean that it is allowed to race without the appropriate safety equipment. Racing is dangerous, and if something goes wrong, the laws of physics work the same for all vehicles, regardless of the class they are entered in, and this applies to all competitions.
The vehicle has already been wrapped in a unique livery, which is themed "Print isn't Dead." The livery uses images from a recent article in the 000 magazine about the birth of the 911 Turbo. Now that is inception! We are writing about a Porsche 911 Turbo that has a livery with an article about the 911 Turbo.