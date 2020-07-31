This 2019 Mustang Is a Custom Build That Even Ford Bragged About

There are lots of custom Mustangs out there, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. So if you’re in the market for such a car, it really shouldn’t take too long to find one that’s worth your money.
On the other hand, if what you want is something that even the American carmaker itself wanted to take back home, the 2019 model that we have here is worth checking out.
Built for Tjin Edition, the 2019 Mustang ended up being showcased at Ford’s very own booth at the 2018 SEMA show, and it’s all because it comes with upgrades that you really can’t find elsewhere.
First and foremost, it’s the exterior, which is painted in a custom BASF Majestic Purple. It uses a custom RTR wide body kit with front and rear fender flares, a new front bumper, side skirts, spoiler, and yellow bumper lights and grille with LED triangle lights.
The new wheels are a 20-inch center lock Forgeline set with a custom two-tone finish that combines bronze with black.
Inside, you get a black Katzkin leather interior, Recaro leather seats, and a custom Kicker Audio setup.
And now, let’s see what’s happening under the hood. Power comes from a 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine that has been further enhanced with a Full Race Turbo kit, intercooler and manifold, and a Ford Performance exhaust system. This is the engine with the smallest displacement in the new Mustang lineup, but in the default configuration, it still generates 310 horsepower.
The mechanical upgrades also include an Air Lift fully adjustable suspension and Baer front and rear brakes.
The Mustang has just 3,500 miles (5,600 km) on the clock, so most likely, it’s been used specifically for car shows.
Despite being a custom build that even Ford likes, this isn’t a super-expensive Mustang. The car is being sold on eBay for $45,900, and if you want to get a live feeling of the whole upgrade, you can check it out in person in Laguna Niguel, California.
