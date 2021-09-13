This 2016 Scion TC Coupe Is One of the Last Ever Made

4 This Custom Dash Mod Brings an iPad to the Scion xB

Scion was supposed to be the brand that finally convinced millennials that Toyotas weren’t just for grandparents and pencil pushers. Ironically, much of Scion’s sales eventually came from older clientele. With its primary objective a failure, Scion was discontinued back in 2016. 12 photos



Let’s begin with the basics. This 2016



The TC was intended as an affordable entry-level runabout that the average millennial fresh out of college could afford. That’s not to say the TC was a barebones economy car. There were at least a couple of different creature comforts available. Like wireless Bluetooth connectivity, a split-folding rear seat, power moonroof, a touch screen navigation display, and a rear glass windscreen wiper exclusive for the final 2016 model.



With just 32,000 miles (54,717 kilometers) on the odometer, this example of a TC is in very good shape indeed, and the fact that it’s the final model year of a popular brand that doesn’t exist anymore, it’s managed to fend off against the worst effects of depreciation.



