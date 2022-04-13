This 2015 BMW S 1000 RR Underwent an Invigorating Engine Swap, Flexes Akrapovic Exhaust

The sheer abundance of high-grade aftermarket hardware worn by this beast is almost overwhelming.
BMW Motorrad’s unforgiving 2015 MY S 1000 RR is powered by a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four engine with dual overhead cams, sixteen titanium valves and a massive compression ratio of 13.0:1. When the crankshaft spins at 13,500 wailing revs per minute, the fuel-injected juggernaut will go about producing as much as 199 hp.
At a lower point on the rpm range, you’ll be experiencing a hefty torque output of up to 83 pound-feet (113 Nm). The oomph travels to the rear chain-driven hoop via a six-speed constant-mesh transmission with straight-cut gears, and it can lead to a blistering top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). Boasting a fuel capacity of 4.6 gallons (17.5 liters), the S 1000 RR weighs 450 pounds (204 kg) on a full stomach.
In terms of suspension, Bavaria’s mighty speed demon carries 46 mm (1.8 inches) inverted forks at the front and a single fully-adjustable shock absorber on the other end. Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston floating Brembo calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper down south.
Due to persistent overheating issues, the specimen you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery saw its original powerplant replaced with a fresher, yet otherwise identical alternative. Besides the engine swap, BMW’s spartan also received aftermarket foam grips, Akrapovic pipework and an Ohlins steering damper, as well as fender-mounted auxiliary lights, Vortex foot pegs and a Power Commander control unit from Dynojet.
The front wheel sports Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC rubber and the rear module is wrapped in Dunlop’s grippy Sportmax Q4 compound. This ruthless piece of Bavarian machinery is looking for a new home as we speak, and it’ll be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until Tuesday, April 19. Although you’d only need about 3,500 bucks to take the lead, we’re pretty sure this amount won’t be meeting the reserve.
