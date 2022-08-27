This 2007 Honda VFR800 Interceptor 25th Anniversary Wants to Show You the Ways of VTEC

Oh, but of course you could use yet another motorcycle in your collection.
To celebrate 25 years of the Interceptor back in 2007, Honda gave us the 25th Anniversary edition – a VFR800 whose livery nods to the iconic color scheme used by its ancestors. On a mechanical level, this variant was mostly identical to its standard counterpart, featuring a liquid-cooled 782cc V4 power source paired with a close-ratio six-speed transmission.
The DOHC mill boasts 11.6:1 compression and a total of sixteen valves, which implement Honda’s fabled VTEC configuration – long live variable valve timing! When prompted, the engine will go about producing up to 110 hp and 59 pound-feet (80 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. This power lets the Interceptor do a quarter-mile jog in twelve seconds, before topping out at 155 mph (249 kph).
An aluminum twin-spar frame is what holds everything in place, and its front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge-type forks with HMAS (Honda Multi-Action System) technology. Down south, the VFR800 is supported by an adjustable gas-charged shock absorber and a single-sided swingarm.
In terms of braking components, you’ll find dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) floating discs up front and a 256 mm (10.1 inches) unit out back, all of which are coupled with Nissin calipers. The Japanese sport-tourer will tip the scales at 470 pounds (213 kg) with an empty gas tank, and its fuel capacity is generously rated at 5.8 gallons (22 liters). Now, let’s talk more specifically about the limited-edition VFR shown above these paragraphs.
This sexy thing is going under the hammer equipped with a four-into-one Scorpion exhaust, and its digital odometer reads approximately 11,500 miles (18,500 km). If that sounds intriguing, feel free to place your bids on Bring a Trailer, but make sure you do so before the auctioning deadline is upon us! For your information, this will happen on Wednesday, August 31.
