This 2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 S Rides on Carbon Fiber BST Hoops, Flexes Aftermarket Exhaust

A few blemishes are indeed present, but you may be hard-pressed to actually spot them from afar.
Even though MV Agusta’s machines are generally associated with eye-watering sums, the opportunity to snatch one for a reasonable price will present itself from time to time. Such an instance is precisely what we’re here to discuss, as the F4 1000 S pictured above will soon be changing hands at no reserve!
Belonging to the 2006 model-year, this sexy thing comes equipped with a premium selection of aftermarket parts, including a tinted windshield, 17-inch carbon fiber wheels from BST, and a BODIS exhaust system. New gaskets and a fresh water pump have been installed earlier this year, while the motor oil was flushed around the same time.
The F4 1000 S is powered by a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four with sixteen radial valves, 13:1 compression, and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system. When the tachometer displays 11,750 rpm, the DOHC powerhouse is capable of unleashing up to 166 crank-measured stallions.
At about 10,200 revs per minute, Agusta’s spartan makes use of a beefy torque output figure numbering 80 pound-feet (108 Nm). The oomph gets handed over to the rear wheel through a six-speed cassette gearbox, which is paired with a wet multi-plate clutch. Ultimately, this whole procedure can lead to a blistering top speed of 187 mph (301 kph).
You’ll find a chromoly trellis skeleton holding everything together, and it stands atop 50 mm (two-inch) upside-down Marzocchi forks and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage. Abundant stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2-inch) brake discs and six-piston Nissin calipers up front, along with a 210 mm (8.3-inch) rotor and a four-piston caliper out back.
This 2006 MY F4 can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where you may check it out until Friday, September 9. With three days separating us from the auctioning deadline, the leading bidder is offering just over five grand in the hopes of securing this purchase.
