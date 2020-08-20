This 2005 Renault Is Such a V6 Bomb in a Clio Nutshell You'll Buy it Blindfolded

No one would call a Renault Clio a collector’s car unless the magical Renault Sport and V6 elements are involved. Of course, those who were involved in shenanigans that did not take place on a closed circuit would rather refer to it as a cold and ruthless little serial killer. Still, people love the little car for what it is – a crazy hot hatch that is just as dangerous as nitroglycerin when improperly used. But under the right direction... one could easily and rather inexpensively achieve performance heaven.
As far as this Live Fast, (Potentially) Die Faster series is concerned, Renault decided to have a subdivision on account of the bonkers level. The original TWR-developed Clio V6 Renault Sport Phase 1 was manufactured between 2001 and 2003 by Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) in Uddevalla, Sweden and had a 2.9-liter 227 hp V6 tucked behind the front seats.
Because few people reported back at this setup as being too wild (they were probably preoccupied to run for their lives if by some miracle escaped with full sanity), Renault decided to take matters into their own hands and assembled the Phase 2 from 2003 to 2005 at home in Dieppe, France.
One example of the latter build, a 2005 unit, is now up for grabs in right-hand drive configuration from Britain's The Market – and the bidding process for this superb Illiad Blue on matching Blue and Black interior hot hatch is all set to begin on August 20th. Better act fast, though, because it will only be online through August 27th.
If you wonder how much the seller expects to fetch on it, we can tell you the auction house has envisioned a guide price of £40,000 to £55,000. Steep, but (probably) worth it considering the low mileage of just 8670 miles and the fact that it has had the same owner since the start of 2006, a “mature and fastidious” person that only used it for pleasure rides and was not involved in track sessions.
This is number 242 of the RHD series for the Phase 2 Clio V6 and has been SORN (registered as off the road) since 2010 – but with regular checkups and drives on the owner’s private premises to ensure lubrication and general running status. Both the exterior and interior look virtually untouched by the passing of time, ensuring trophy room status.
