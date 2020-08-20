This 2005 Renault Is Such a V6 Bomb in a Clio Nutshell You'll Buy it Blindfolded

No one would call a Renault Clio a collector’s car unless the magical Renault Sport and V6 elements are involved. Of course, those who were involved in shenanigans that did not take place on a closed circuit would rather refer to it as a cold and ruthless little serial killer. Still, people love the little car for what it is – a crazy hot hatch that is just as dangerous as nitroglycerin when improperly used. But under the right direction... one could easily and rather inexpensively achieve performance heaven.

38 photos