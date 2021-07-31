This 2001 Ducati ST2 Is Offered at No Reserve, Comes With Titanium Exhaust

3 This Ducati EV Render Is So Good, Folks Even Believe It’s Real – It Should Be



For the grand finale, we’ll have you know this spotless ST2 is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer! At the time of this article, you’d need just over $2,500 to surpass the top bidder – an endeavor that can be achieved until Wednesday afternoon (August 4), when the BaT If you’re searching for a competent bike to fulfill your touring needs, you may want to look into this 2001 Ducati ST2. Underneath its bodywork, this bad boy houses a liquid-cooledL-twin mill, with a sizeable displacement of 944cc and two valves per cylinder head. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, which delivers its force to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive.When the crank spins at 8,500 rpm, the mechanical bull is perfectly capable of generating up to 83 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 6,500 spins. This whole shebang gives Bologna’s tourer the ability to run the quarter-mile sprint in 12.1 ticks as it accelerates to a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).A steel trellis frame is tasked with holding everything in place, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a piggyback monoshock developed by Sachs. Stopping power is conjured by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) Brembo discs and four-piston calipers up front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper on the opposite end.This 2001 MY Duc also features an array of premium components, including an aftermarket clutch slave cylinder, handlebar risers and a titanium exhaust system from Remus, among other items. Moreover, its odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for about 20k miles (32,000 km) over the course of its lifetime.For the grand finale, we’ll have you know this spotless ST2 is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer! At the time of this article, you’d need just over $2,500 to surpass the top bidder – an endeavor that can be achieved until Wednesday afternoon (August 4), when the BaT auction will end. One thing’s for sure; cruising down the Interstate will be utterly exhilarating on this Italian beast.

