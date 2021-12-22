This 1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Xtracab 4x4 Ticks All the Right Boxes

Produced between 1995 and 2004 at the NUMMI plant currently owned by Tesla, the original Tacoma is an honest pickup that continues to be revered to this day. Finding a low-mileage truck from that period is nigh on impossible, but happily for Taco fans, unicorns do live among us.
Chassis number 4TAWM72N0XZ531636 is one of those well-sorted trucks, a survivor with fewer than 72,000 miles (115,873 kilometers) on the clock. A 1999 model specified in the SR5 trim level, this fellow originally retailed at $23,182 including destination charge and a sweet discount.
That’s $38,675 adjusted for inflation, which is the kind of money a Tacoma TRD Off-Road goes for nowadays. Offered with a Carfax report that shows no damage whatsoever, the compact pickup was originally sold by a Missouri-based retailer. Currently titled and located in Arkansas, the Xtracab before your eyes is sitting on an $8,500 bid on Bring a Trailer.
With seven days left on the ticker, there’s no denying this well-maintained truck will sell for a pretty penny. In addition to the outstanding condition of the exterior and the rust-free frame, this workhorse is offered with the original window sticker and tons of original literature for nostalgia’s sake.
The cockpit isn’t too shabby either, with both front seats and both jump seats looking immaculate despite the pickup’s venerable age. We’re also dealing with a nicely-equipped model that flaunts air conditioning, cruise control, the period-correct AM/FM cassette stereo, power locks and windows, a sliding rear window, as well as tilt-out rear quarter windows.
A four-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection, 142 horsepower, and 160 pound-feet (217 Nm) of torque is tasked with driving the rear or all four wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The current-generation Tacoma, by comparison, develops 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) of oomph.
Not long now, Toyota will redesign the Tacoma from the ground up on the GA-F platform of the Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX. An electric option is also expected based on the concept presented earlier this month.
That’s $38,675 adjusted for inflation, which is the kind of money a Tacoma TRD Off-Road goes for nowadays. Offered with a Carfax report that shows no damage whatsoever, the compact pickup was originally sold by a Missouri-based retailer. Currently titled and located in Arkansas, the Xtracab before your eyes is sitting on an $8,500 bid on Bring a Trailer.
With seven days left on the ticker, there’s no denying this well-maintained truck will sell for a pretty penny. In addition to the outstanding condition of the exterior and the rust-free frame, this workhorse is offered with the original window sticker and tons of original literature for nostalgia’s sake.
The cockpit isn’t too shabby either, with both front seats and both jump seats looking immaculate despite the pickup’s venerable age. We’re also dealing with a nicely-equipped model that flaunts air conditioning, cruise control, the period-correct AM/FM cassette stereo, power locks and windows, a sliding rear window, as well as tilt-out rear quarter windows.
A four-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection, 142 horsepower, and 160 pound-feet (217 Nm) of torque is tasked with driving the rear or all four wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The current-generation Tacoma, by comparison, develops 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) of oomph.
Not long now, Toyota will redesign the Tacoma from the ground up on the GA-F platform of the Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX. An electric option is also expected based on the concept presented earlier this month.