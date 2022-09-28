This 1999 BMW 540i Wagon Flaunts E39 M5 S62 V8 Muscle

Produced between 1998 and 2003, the E39 is the first M5 with a V8 under the hood. Back in October 2009, as part of the 25th anniversary of the M5, the Bavarian automaker published a few pictures of the E39 M5 Touring that never was. Even though it never made it past the working prototype phase, you can still get a conversion based on a 540i Touring.
Located in Connecticut, chassis number WBADR6337XGN90096 was involved in an accident sometime between 2002 and 2005. No further details are provided on Bring a Trailer, but nevertheless, this build is pretty darn solid. Finished from the factory in Titanium Silver Metallic (354) with Shadowline goodies, the vehicle was repainted during prior ownership.
Under previous ownership, the 540i Touring had also received an M5-spec rear diffuser, front bumper, and side mirrors, along with an E46-like hood bulge. Re-programmed rear air suspension also needs to be mentioned.
Pictured on Style 65 wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 tires that measure 245/40 and 275/35 fore and aft, the family-sized model had its power steering lines overhauled in 2021. The shock absorbers, front springs, trunk hatch servo motor, and O2 sensors were replaced for good measure.
Stepping inside reveals M5-sourced seats retrimmed in Imola Red leather upholstery. Matching door panel inserts complement the black carpets. All this work was done by the peeps at AP Upholstery in San Diego. The shifter, meanwhile, was taken off a Z3. Highlights further include Coco floor and trunk mats in red and black, a black Alcantara headliner, automatic climate control, a DynaVin head unit with satellite navigation, aluminum trim, cruise control, an M-Sport steering wheel, and an ///M instrument cluster.
The original head unit is included in the sale, along with the roof rails. The odometer currently reads a little over 128,000 miles (205,996 kilometers) on the driveline, not the chassis. Angel eye headlights are featured, and the seller notes a few imperfections on the edges of the hood bulge. Under prior ownership, additional work included the replacement of the timing tensioners, fuel sending unit, fuel pump, filter, relay, alternator, engine mounts, idler pulley, crank case vent hoses, crank seal, and spark plugs.
Equipped with a crossover mid-muffler, unmuffled rear sections, and high-flow catalytic converters, the car had its M62 4.4-liter V8 yanked out in favor of the S62 4.4-liter V8 used in the E39 M5. Connected to a six-speed manual that sends the free-breathing mill’s resources to an E39 M5 limited-slip differential, this go-faster wagon has a history with Bring a Trailer. Nearly two years ago, it fetched $45k after no fewer than 26 bids.
With six days left on the clock, the 540i-turned-M5 sports wagon is going for $10,000 at press time. The auction ends Wednesday on October 5th.
