This 1996 Ford F-250 Stayed in the Family for So Long. The Family Doesn't Want It Anymore

This 1996 Ford F-250 XLT has been in the family for almost three decades. It was passed down from generation to generation. And then, nobody in the family wanted it anymore.
The 28-year-old Ford F-250 XLT is a SuperCab pickup. The seller's grandfather bought it new. There was a time when its Colonial White turned heads and its Opal Gray cloth upholstery, with a color-coordinated dashboard and door panels, pampered occupants, together with the air conditioning system.
An AM/FM stereo and power windows are also on board. The driver benefits from the presence of cruise control on this 1996 truck, while the seats at the front sport power adjustment.
The steering wheel features a cover and sits in front of an 85-mph speedometer, a tachometer, and auxiliary gauges that indicate oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level.
The vehicle rides on 16-inch wheels with 235/85 Firestone Transforce HT tires. Power-assisted front discs and rear drums, with the latter featuring ABS, provide the stopping power. The brakes, however, according to the listing, are due for service. The truck is also equipped with a limited-slip rear differential.
The owner has already replaced the oil pump, high-pressure oil lines, fuel bowl assembly, and fan clutch. Meanwhile, the batteries are four years old.
The grandson doesn't need the old Ford pickup truck anymore, so he is selling it. It has little over 93,000 miles on the clock and is offered at no reserve. Approximately 5,000 miles were added under the current ownership.
The photos in the listing show that one of the reverse lights is broken, and the right taillight is scratched. The fault list also includes a crooked truck bed and scratches around the body, while a weld in one of the running boards has come loose. The sales ad also mentions areas of corrosion on the underside.
Update: It turns out that, despite all the fault it came with, the one-family-owned pickup truck made someone fall in love with it. The new owner paid $9,900 to drive it home. Because yes, after all these years, it does run and drive.
A receiver hitch, a hood guard, and running boards are on the menu, as well as the drop-in bedliner. It comes with a bed-mounted toolbox.
It is powered by a 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 engine, which puts the power down through the rear wheels with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission. The power unit was fitted with a third high-pressure oil line. When the F-250 drove through the factory gate, it took with it 215 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque.
The future owner will receive the service records. There is also a clean California title in the seller's name, while the Carfax report notes minor damages over the years. The truck was involved in a crash in the early 2000s. It had a collision with an animal, and the front bumper needed to be replaced.
