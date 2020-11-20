This 1996 Chevy Impala SS Is One Cool Sleeper Sedan With Low Miles

Chevrolet has used the SS nameplate for the Impala on a few occasions. First time around, the Super Sport from the 1960s topped 425 horsepower from a 7.0-liter engine fed by a four-barrel carburetor. Three decades later, the golden bowtie treated us to a sleeper sedan with fuel injection for the LT1 small-block V8 related to the Corvette.
There are, however, a few notable differences such as the cast-iron cylinder heads instead of aluminum ones. Chevy has also redesigned the camshaft for low-end torque. When it was new, the 5.7-liter motor cranked out 260 ponies and 330 pound-feet while the LT1 in the Corvette maxed at 300 horsepower and 335 torques.
This is one of those cars, a 1996 model with 76,230 miles on the odometer. Offered at $17,995 by Streetside Classics, the go-faster family car with black paintwork over a gray interior is “a solid driving example” according to the selling vendor. Looking at the underside, there’s no denying that “solid” isn’t an understatement.
Sitting one inch closer to the ground than the Caprice, the Impala SS came standard with 3.08 gearing and a limited-slip differential. The 4L60-E automatic transmission is arguably the weakest piece of hardware, though, because General Motors didn’t beef it up for that kind of torque and the extra weight of the body-on-frame design.
“This example has been treated with care,” notes Streetside Classics in the online listing, “so while there are signs of use, it still knows how to shine correctly.” Equipped with the correct 17-inch alloys, this blast from the past further boasts a tilt wheel, center console, front bucket seats with power adjustments, dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, ice-cold air conditioning, cruise control, and an AM/FM/CD stereo.
Fewer than 70,000 units of the B-body sports sedan were produced, which is why this bad boy is on the collectible side of American cars from the 1990s. After a small hiatus, the Impala returned for the 2000 model year with a transverse-engined FWD layout that left many enthusiasts disappointed with Chevrolet. Adding insult to injury, the Impala SS was resurrected one last time with a supercharged V6 engine.
