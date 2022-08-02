This 1995 Saturn SC1 Manual Sparked a Bidding Contest, Here's Why

What’s the current state of the used car market right now? Let’s not argue about it and settle on “confusing.” It’s the least we can say after seeing this 1995 Saturn SC1 with a manual gearbox and over 49,000 miles on the odometer starting a frenzy among bidders. And, get this, it was listed on the auctioning platform as a no-reserve unit!
There aren’t many people out there that would nervously wait for the end of an auction that involves a 29-year-old Saturn coupe. But this particular unit managed to attract enough interest from prospective buyers, and it got to an unexpected price point - $6,666. Add the shipping costs and BaT’s cut, and you’ll get to a complete price point that’s above the $8,000 mark.
Even if the money paid by the winner doesn’t look like an interesting or outrageous sum, keep in mind this four-cylinder vehicle was presented by the selling party as a no-reserve unit. It could’ve gone away for much less than what it went for, especially as we’re being reminded that it hides a 1.9-liter engine under the hood.
The last auctioning day ended with someone offering $4,000, which marked a serious offer that was $700 more than the last registered price. However, after 19 more entries, the car was sent off to the person willing to pay $6,666.
There are a couple of factors that need to be considered here. The vehicle remained with its first owner until June 2022. That’s when it was taken from that person by the selling party, and it now ended up with someone else that wanted it. So, even if it has over 49,000 miles (78,800 kilometers) on the odometer, this vehicle wasn’t subject to negligence. It was most likely part of the family. And when it comes to pre-2000 vehicles, that’s what buyers like to see.
The Lilac Metallic color, the shiny-looking 15-inch alloy wheels, a clean history, and an interior that looks like it has barely seen any people added to the buyer’s enthusiasm.
Other members of the auctioning community claimed this vehicle is a proper time capsule, one that’s yet to be discovered by all those that are trying to get a great dose of nostalgia. Some even said this Saturn is proof that economical cars were great for Americans but not that good for automakers. Hence, they’ve been focusing solely on trucks and SUVs to get bigger profit margins.
At the end of the day, someone got themselves a good-looking American coupe that's not going to be a headache when it comes to looking at the gas mileage.
