This 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 Shows Only 27 Miles, It’s Pretty Rare Too

Chevrolet has a history with the ZR-1, later known as ZR1. For the third generation of the Corvette, this name stood for a go-faster package. The golden bowtie then revived the handle for the fourth generation of the American sports car, and this time around, General Motors received a little help from Lotus in the United Kingdom to create an all-new engine.
Introduced for the 1990 model year, the second coming of the ZR-1 is gifted with a four-cam V8 without reverse cooling. Even though it’s not considered a small-block motor, the LT5 is hugely impressive thanks to output ratings of 405 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque in later models.
This particular car is from 1995, the year Chevrolet produced only 488 examples of the breed. But as opposed to many of its peers, the Torch Red time capsule before your eyes has only 27 miles on the odometer. That's right, ladies and gentlemen; the ZR-1 “spent more time being transported by flatbed then under its own power.”
Offered by Streetside Classics at $67,995, the Corvette ZR-1 is joined by the original window sticker, the original and reproduction build sheets, and the owner’s manual. A blue-chip collectible by all accounts, the two-door coupe from Bowling Green still features the Goodyear Eagle GS rubber shoes from the factory. In other words, whoever ends up buying it will need a new set of tires before hitting the road or the track.
The ZR-1 truly is a corner carver despite the transverse leaf springs for the rear axle. Engineered by Bilstein and similar in some respects to the systems used in the Porsche 959 and Lotus in Formula One, the suspension system combines heavy-duty goodies from the Z51 package with FX3 selective ride control. Thanks to the added weight and larger rear tires, this version of the C4 Corvette also benefits from a thicker rear anti-roll bar.
The 32-valve mill alone makes the “King of the Hill” an incredible piece of Corvette history. As for the LS and LT series of small-block V8s we have nowadays, Chevy took inspiration from the LT5 for the switch to all-aluminum engines like the LT2 in the eighth-gen Corvette Stingray.
