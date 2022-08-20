This 1993 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7R Saw More Than 20K Miles, But It Looks as Good as Ever

Contrary to what many people will tell you, hefty digits on the odo aren’t necessarily a bad omen.
Having spent some time in Canada before it fell into the current owner’s possession, the 1993 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-7R featured in these photos is still in great shape despite its mileage. More than 37,000 kilometers (23k miles) are displayed on the bike’s analog counter, but its pristine looks may have you thinking it had only seen a fraction of that distance!
Back in 2018, the Kawi was fitted with a modern battery, grippy Michelin tires, and a brand-new drive chain, while its brakes have been refurbished to guarantee ample stopping power when needed. Additionally, the engine’s valve clearances were optimized and the carbs got resynchronized for smoother performance.
Kawasaki’s old-school crotch rocket comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 749cc inline-four powerhouse, which packs sixteen valves motioned by twin cams, a ram-air intake system, and 39 mm (1.5 inches) flat-slide Keihin inhalers. This nasty animal has 121 hp and 58 pound-feet (78 Nm) of crank-measured twist at its disposal, spinning the rear wheel via a close-ratio six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
The engine’s force lets the ZX-7R achieve an 11.2-second quarter-mile time, before culminating in a top speed of 165 mph (266 kph). For stopping power, responsibility falls on semi-floating 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Tokico calipers up front, along with a drilled 230 mm (9.1 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear.
Weighing in at 448 pounds (203 kg) fully loaded, the ‘93 MY Ninja is supported by adjustable 41 mm (1.6 inches) upside-down forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension arrangement. Fuel capacity is rated at 4.8 gallons, and there’s an aluminum twin-spar skeleton holding everything together.
If you’re looking to add some nineties Japanese flair to your collection, we encourage that you have a gander at the current listings on Bring a Trailer as soon as possible, because this Japanese titan is up for grabs! The auction will remain open until Monday, August 22, so you’ve only got three days to place your bids at no reserve.
