This 1993 BMW R 100 GS Offers to Help You Discover the Joys of Overlanding on Two Wheels

It can handle a ton of abuse and take you to remote destinations that few will ever conquer on a motorcycle.
For a retro dual-sport machine that’s covered more than 41k miles (66,000 km), this 1993 BMW R 100 GS is actually quite neat. Under previous ownership, the Bavarian phenom was honored with countless pieces of aftermarket hardware, including a higher-spec Progressive Suspension shock absorber, studded SWT Sports foot pegs and a ProTaper handlebar that sits on SW-Motech pullback risers.
The bike’s two-up saddle was replaced with a fresher, yet mostly identical alternative, while its front hoop has been rebuilt with a new 21-inch rim and modern bearings. Both wheels were enveloped in dual-purpose Continental TKC 70 tires, measuring 90/90 up north and 130/80 down south. Following the current owner’s acquisition, this R 100 GS received youthful fluids and a Duralast cable for its battery’s negative terminal.
Motorrad’s beast comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin powerplant, which is accompanied by a five-speed transmission and a dry single-plate clutch. Featuring Bing carburetion technology, a compression ratio of 8.5:1 and two valves per cylinder head, the engine is capable of producing 60 hp at 6,500 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 3,750 spins.
When it makes contact with the rear shaft-driven wheel, this force can lead to a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph). On the other hand, braking is achieved through a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) rotor and a Brembo caliper at the front, along with a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum unit at the rear end.
Before you put any juice inside its 6.3-gallon (24-liter) fuel chamber, the ‘93 MY R 100 GS weighs in at 463 pounds (210 kg). This bad boy is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, and there are currently two days separating us from the bidding deadline. To be more exact, you’ve got until the afternoon of April 30 to make an offer if you’re interested, but keep in mind that securing this purchase will set you back around $4,500.
