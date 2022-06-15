This 1992 BMW R 100 GS Paris-Dakar Has 10K Miles and a Fierce Hunger for Adventure

We bet you’ve not seen a lot of retro GS exemplars that look as tidy as this ‘92 MY Paris-Dakar.
If going off-road on two wheels is your thing, then you’ll want to consider taking a very close look at this 1992 BMW R 100 GS Paris-Dakar, because it’s being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak. A quick gander at the creature’s five-digit odometer will reveal that it has only traveled approximately 9,800 miles (15,800 km) since it left the factory.
Before listing this pristine GS on Bring a Trailer, its current owner went about cleaning the carbs in preparation for the sale. The old-school Bavarian ADV can be found on the BaT website until the early afternoon of June 18, which is when the online auction will come to an end. Twelve bids have been submitted thus far, and the highest of them is registered at 7,000 bones.
As for the Paris-Dakar's technical specifications, its power source comes in the form of an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill, featuring Bing carburetion hardware and a total of four valves. The engine has the ability to spawn 60 ponies at 6,500 rpm, while a peak torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be accomplished at about 3,750 turns per minute.
For the oomph to be transferred to the rear shaft-driven wheel, the R 100 GS uses a dry single-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission. Complemented by a 519-pound (236-kg) curb weight, this whole procedure can lead to a perfectly adequate top speed of 109 mph (176 kph). As for the Beemer’s fuel capacity, its gas tank can hold a walloping 9.2 gallons (35 liters) of juice when full.
The powertrain componentry sits inside a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, which is supported by 40 mm (1.6 inches) leading-axle forks and an adjustable Ohlins monoshock. Where the need for stopping power should arise, Motorrad’s beast will employ a cross-drilled 285 mm (11.2 inches) disc at the front and a traditional drum brake measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) at the opposite end.
