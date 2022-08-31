This 1989 Yamaha XT 600 Is a Little Beat-Up, Would Still Cater to Your Dual-Sport Needs

It can’t exactly be described as fast, but that really doesn’t matter when you’re having an absolute blast on dirt roads!
The Yamaha XT 600 isn’t about fancy equipment or comfort; it is a humble, off-road-capable workhorse that’ll just get things done without so much as a complaint. Peek above this paragraph, and you’ll see a 1989 variant whose overall condition is rather phenomenal, despite a few dents, scuffs, and scratches.
Its saddle was neatly reupholstered at some point under prior ownership, while the spark plug, motor oil, and shifter oil seal have all been changed within the last few months. According to the creature’s analog counter, it traveled approximately 13,800 miles (22,000 km) during its whole life – baby numbers a machine like the XT 600.
What powers Yamaha’s dual-sport is a four-stroke 595cc single-cylinder mill with four valves and 8.5:1 compression. The air-cooled thumper can spawn up to 44 hp at 6,500 revs per minute, along with 36 pound-feet (48 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.
Making its way to the rear chain-driven wheel via a wet clutch and a five-speed transmission, this force can propel its bearer to a top speed of 100 mph (160 kph). Those are pretty respectable digits, but what will really come in handy on dirt and gravel is the specimen’s 344-pound (156-kg) curb weight.
On the suspension side of things, the XT 600 makes use of telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at six o’clock. Stopping power is generated by a single 267 mm (10.5 inches) disc up north and a traditional drum brake measuring 150 mm (5.9 inches) on the other end.
If you’re in need of a two-wheeled companion that can handle plenty of abuse both on and off the pavement, then it may just be your lucky day. The bulletproof exemplar we’ve just looked at is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you may submit your best offer until Monday, September 5. As it stands, one would need a mere $2k to get ahead of the top bidder.
