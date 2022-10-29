This 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster Is Part of the Oktmotorfest Collection and Is Up for Grabs

This 911 Speedster from the 80s is one of just 823 examples produced for the U.S. in 1989. Initially delivered in Provo, Utah, it now resides in Houston, Texas.
Aside from the Cashmere Beige leather upholstery, the car is mostly black – including the staggered-width 16″ Fuchs wheels, the dashboard, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Chassis number WP0EB0916KS173492 is powered by a 3.2-liter flat-six engine, which in its good days could produce 215 hp (218 ps) and 264 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque. It gets the rear wheels moving through a five-speed G50 manual transaxle, propelling the car to a potential maximum of 170 mph (273 km/h), as shown by the speedometer.
As for braking, the Porsche calipers (also black) over the cross-drilled rotors in all four corners will be enough to bring the car to a stop.
Some of the equipment includes a black soft top, headlamp washers, air conditioning, cruise control, and a Blaupunkt Reno SQR 46 cassette stereo, in case you have some cassette tapes lying around. The listing also mentions that some of the car’s parts were recently replaced, among which the oil cooler seal, shift rod bushings, spark plugs, and tires (which are now Pirelli Cinturato P7s).
The six-digit odometer staring back from the dashboard displays 8,062 miles (about 12,975 km), but there’s no word on whether that’s the real mileage or not.
Along with the car, the future owner will also get a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity with some of the convertible’s details, including colors, options, engine and transaxle numbers. Besides that, the car is also accompanied by a window sticker mentioning the initial total price of $73,237.
Speaking of which, the highest bid out of a total of 11 (at the time of writing) is $220,000. This 911 will be gone in about 3 days, enough time for bidders and onlookers alike to check out the Bring a Trailer auction.
