This 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster Is Part of the Oktmotorfest Collection and Is Up for Grabs

More on this:

1 This Riviera Blue 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Is Looking for a New Owner

2 Porsche GT4 RS Needs All the Shine It Can Get Before Meeting Its New Owner

3 Practically New 2016 Porsche 911 R Shows Up for Auction With Just 193 Miles on the Clock

4 A $312K 911 GT3 RS Special U.S.-Only Package Is Available for Selected Customers

5 Gluing Yourself to the Porsche Floor and Then Complaining About Conditions Is Bad Activism