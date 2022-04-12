This 1988 Honda CBR1000F Hurricane Is Nearly Speckless, Crisp Looks Defy Its Mileage

The sport-tourer has a curb weight of over 600 pounds, so it’ll definitely feel more comfortable on the highway than on packed city streets or the twisties.
Besides having an undeniably cool name, the Honda CBR1000F Hurricane is also one hell of a performer on the asphalt. The well-kept specimen you’re looking at here belongs to the 1988 model-year, and it still appears to be in top condition despite its hefty mileage. As a matter of fact, only a few minor blemishes are preventing us from labeling it as a museum-quality machine!
Honda’s old-school berserker is put in motion by a carbureted 998cc inline-four powerplant that packs dual chain-driven camshafts, four Keihin inhalers and a total of sixteen valves. At around 9,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled four-banger is able to deliver as much as 132 hp, while a sizeable torque output figure of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be accomplished at 8,500 spins per minute.
The engine’s oomph is carried over to the rear wheel by means of a six-speed transmission, allowing the CBR1000F to hit speeds of up to 155 mph (250 kph). On the other hand, ample stopping power hails from dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake discs up north and a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) rotor down south, all of which are coupled with twin-piston Nissin calipers.
Weighing in at 602 pounds (273 kg) on a full stomach, the Japanese missile is supported by 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic Showa forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the opposite end. Finally, the Hurricane’s fuel chamber can store 5.5 gallons (21 liters) of fossil syrup, and its wheelbase is measured at 59.3 inches (1,505 mm).
This monstrous piece of two-wheeled machinery is hoping to find a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the top bid of 1,100 bones won’t even get close to meeting the reserve price. In case you’re feeling tempted to get in on the action, you’ll have to make an offer within the next couple of days, because the online auction will be ending on Thursday, April 14.
