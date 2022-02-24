This 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Is in Tip-Top Shape, Breathes Through Aftermarket Hardware

Let’s take a trip down nostalgia boulevard, going all the way back to the year when the almighty Gixxer debuted on U.S. soil.
The pristine Suzuki GSX-R1100 we’ll be looking at today belongs to the 1986 model-year, and it carries a tasteful selection of aftermarket goodies installed by the previous owners. First things first, you’ll find a high-end Vance & Hines exhaust system, which is paired with modern air filters and rebuilt carbs at the other end of the combustion cycle.
In addition, the fork seals have been replaced with modern alternatives under current ownership, as were the front and rear brake pads. A tinted windshield from Zero Gravity rounds out the adjustments on this classic Gixxer, while its five-digit analog odometer shows just under 20,700 miles (33,300 km). Now, let’s take a quick look at the bike’s main specs and features before we get to the point.
Suzuki’s legend is put in motion thanks to an air- and oil-cooled DOHC inline-four power source that packs sixteen valves and a beefy displacement of 1,052cc. The carbureted titan is linked to the GSX-R's rear chain-driven hoop via a five-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly deliver as much as 128 hp in the region of 9,500 revs.
At a lower point on the rpm range, this bad boy can spawn up to 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) of unforgiving twist. Eventually, the engine’s force transforms into a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph) when it makes contact with the asphalt. The ‘86 MY specimen weighs in at 434 pounds (197 kg) dry, and it can finish the quarter-mile sprint in a mere 10.7 seconds.
Right, it’s time for us to cut to the chase. This revered piece of Japanese machinery is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may register your bids until tomorrow afternoon (February 24). At the moment, you’d have to spend approximately ten grand if you plan on taking the lead, as the top bidder is offering $9,450 to snatch this GSX-R1100.
In addition, the fork seals have been replaced with modern alternatives under current ownership, as were the front and rear brake pads. A tinted windshield from Zero Gravity rounds out the adjustments on this classic Gixxer, while its five-digit analog odometer shows just under 20,700 miles (33,300 km). Now, let’s take a quick look at the bike’s main specs and features before we get to the point.
Suzuki’s legend is put in motion thanks to an air- and oil-cooled DOHC inline-four power source that packs sixteen valves and a beefy displacement of 1,052cc. The carbureted titan is linked to the GSX-R's rear chain-driven hoop via a five-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly deliver as much as 128 hp in the region of 9,500 revs.
At a lower point on the rpm range, this bad boy can spawn up to 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) of unforgiving twist. Eventually, the engine’s force transforms into a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph) when it makes contact with the asphalt. The ‘86 MY specimen weighs in at 434 pounds (197 kg) dry, and it can finish the quarter-mile sprint in a mere 10.7 seconds.
Right, it’s time for us to cut to the chase. This revered piece of Japanese machinery is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may register your bids until tomorrow afternoon (February 24). At the moment, you’d have to spend approximately ten grand if you plan on taking the lead, as the top bidder is offering $9,450 to snatch this GSX-R1100.