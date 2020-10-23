This 1986 Pontiac Firebird Barn Find Has No Rust, Is Strangely Cheap

One of the best things about barn finds is that they mostly represent the second chance that a car somebody once abandoned actually receives to get back on the road. And when these cars come in a condition that allows for easy restoration, the whole thing gets even cooler.
The ’86 Firebird that we have here is one of the barn finds that could easily get back on its wheels, especially because there doesn’t seem to be any sign of rust on it.
Or at least, that’s what the owner claims, since we’re not being provided with too many photos of the Pontiac, as the barn where it’s been stored for the last 18 years seems to be rather tight.
But on the other hand, the paint doesn’t seem to be very damaged, so one thing that a potential buyer should do is give it a proper wash and see how everything looks in direct sunlight. With all the dust, however, things look good, and this makes the $3,000 asking price even more surprising.
That’s right, the owner is selling the car quite cheaply, so it’s a real bargain for anyone who wanted to restore an ’86 Firebird and bring it back in tip-top shape.
The engine that’s powering the car is a V6, the owner says, so there’s a chance this Firebird comes with the 2.8-liter unit that became the standard option for model year 1986, replacing the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder powerplant. We know nothing about the engine, so if it doesn’t turn and start, this could be one of the reasons the Firebird can be yours so cheap.
The odometer indicates a little over 147,000 miles (236,500 km), so it’s not necessarily a low-mileage car either. But judging it’s been stored inside and comes without a single spot of rust, it’s still worth checking out. The Firebird is parked in Mexico, Maine, where it’s waiting for a new owner.
