This 1985 Chevrolet Corvette Makes a Very Convincing 1966 Batmobile

The Corvette Batmobile replica will go under the hammer at the event dated November 20-21. Batman is one of the most popular and well-known superheroes of modern times, and his Batmobile is right up there with him. Few other superheroes can boast having a ride as famous as The Bat’s, and it all started with the George Barris-built first Batmobile: the 1966 car shown in the original TV series that aired between 1966 and 1968.The ‘66 Batmobile was a 1955 Lincoln Futura concept car that Barris had bought from Ford for $1 and had only three weeks to turn into something people would imagine The Dark Knight cruising in. The result was astounding, though it immediately proved impractical during production, so it had to be modified.This replica, which will be part of Mecum ’s Kansas City 2020 auction, the Collector Cars lot, is not a Lincoln. It’s a Chevrolet Corvette , but you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference. It’s actually a 1985 ‘Vette that’s been professionally extended and modified to look like the number one Batmobile. And it looks in incredible condition, too, with plenty of new parts (new battery, filters, injectors, fluids, electric actuators, wheels and tires).Powered by a 350ci engine mated to an automatic transmission, this replica features a black and red paintjob, over a black interior with plenty red accents and even more red Batman logos – including some under the hood. It doesn’t have the gadgets the movie car had, so don’t expect it to be able to shoot the Bat-zooka, use the Bat-ram to knock down reinforced doors or the Bat-ray projector to shut down other cars’ ignition. What it does have is plenty of buttons and LED lights, and the most awesome bat-shaped red Batphone in the center console.The Corvette Batmobile replica will go under the hammer at the event dated November 20-21.

