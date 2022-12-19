This 1984 Porsche 944 Is Clean as a Whistle, But It Does Need a Timing Belt Service

Derived from the coupe-only 924, the 944 arrived in 1982 with minor improvements in terms of standard equipment, performance, and refinement. Gifted with a near-perfect weight distribution, the front-engined model was the most successful Porsche sports car prior to the Boxster (introduced in 1996) and the 997 (offered from 2004 to 2013).
Bridging the gap between the 924 and Super Carrera variant of the 911, this fellow sold in excess of 170,000 units during its nine-year tenure. The Stuttgart-based automaker presented the 944 as a prototype at Le Mans in 1981. The first version was officially rated at 161 horsepower and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) in Europe and 143 horsepower and 137 lb-ft (186 Nm) stateside. Cars intended for the U.S. market would be later upgraded to 147 ponies, and the 944 we’re covering today isn’t one of those models.
Chassis number WP0AA094XEN451423 spent time in New York and Connecticut before the selling dealer relocated the vehicle to California. Be that as it may, the underbody is devoid of the nasty stuff you’d associate with old cars from states where humidity and road salt increase the rate of corrosion. Currently showing 78,231 miles (125,900 kilometers) on the odometer, this example is offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean title and service records dating back to 1995. If you aren’t feeling old already, do remember that 1995 is the year when Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio and Shaggy’s Bombastic topped every other hit single.
Pictured on cookie-cutter alloy wheels mounted with 215/60 by 15-inch rubber boots, the 944 was refinished in a champagne-like beige in the 1990s. The paintwork is presented in tip-top condition despite a Carfax entry from September 2015 regarding some damage to the front end of the German sports car. Carfax further reports that the airbags did not deploy.
Laser straight in every respect, the exterior is complemented by a superb-looking interior with little in the way of wear and tear. The shifter is worn, as expected, and there are visible cracks in the dashboard. The exposure to ultraviolet light and heat cycling makes the dashboard plastic brittle.
Equipped with air conditioning, brown leatherette that proudly flaunts the Porsche script, and a cassette player, this time capsule had its tie rod assembly and steering rack boot replaced only recently. The selling dealer has also replaced the right-rear brake caliper, rear brake pads, and rotors for extra peace of mind. The oxygen sensor and engine oil were replaced earlier this month as well, which brings us to the only service work that needs to be carried out by the next owner. As the headline implies, the timing belt also needs replacing, for it’s been last replaced back in 2014.
“When the car is little used, the belts get brittle and form to the resting shape,” explains Bring a Trailer user Quik944. “Recommended replacement interval is three years, though most now regard five years as fine. Any more than five years with minimal running and things get iffy.”
With eight days of bidding left, this super-clean 944 is currently rocking a high bid of $5,000. The BaT auction ends on December 27th at 1:02 AM.
