This 1983 Ferrari 308 Quattrovalvole Is a One in a Million Barn Find, Sitting for Decades

The Ferrari 308 GTB was announced by the Italian company in 1975 at the Paris Motor Show, while the GTS version first smiled in front of the public two years later at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
However, the 308 Quattrovalvole (the Italian for four valves) got to see the daylight in 1982 at the same French show as the original car. It was launched in both GTB and GTS body styles, and thanks to its four valves per cylinder setup, it was capable of developing an output that reached 240 horsepower on the European models.
It goes without saying that not a lot of them were produced until 1985, when Ferrari launched the 328 to replace the Quattrovalvole, with the official numbers pointing to 3,042 GTS and 748 GTB units rolling off the assembly lines.
One of the targa-topped 308s is right here, returning after several decades in hiding. And as it turns out, it’s back in a pretty impressive shape, and the first thing that it looks to need is a thorough wash.
Painted in Rosso Corsa and sporting a black interior, this Ferrari is believed to be completely original, and eBay seller sfenker says it’s been with the same owner for many years (though no further specifics were provided on this front).
At a quick inspection performed by the seller, the car comes with the original Michelin TRX tires, with the engine under the hood still starting and running. However, this 308 shouldn’t by any means be considered a road-worthy model, as it still requires additional fixes, including for the fuel distributor that’s not yet installed in the car after a full rebuild.
Unsurprisingly, this Ferrari has already caught the attention of what could be many collectors out there, with the eBay listing revealing 42 bids and counting at the time of writing. The top offer right now is $15,450, and given no reserve is in place, this 308 will certainly have a new owner at the end of the auction.
