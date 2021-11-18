This 1982 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Asking Price Mysteriously Aims Very High

If you look hard enough, and are not that pretentious, you can land yourself a brand new SUV or truck for an average of under $30,000, with decent capabilities and the most modern of design. By why do that, when you can spend three times as much for a 40-year old machine with few-to-none modifications and mildly uncertain collectible status?
The pre-owned and custom markets are filled with trucks and SUVs of old that sell for big bucks (read close to the six figures), things like Ford’s Bronco or F-Series from long ago, Jeep’s machines, of course, or even some made by foreign carmakers. The Chevy Blazers made decades ago, although they too are increasing in value, are for the moment nowhere near that mark, selling on average for anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000 in stock form.
Yet someone is asking $95,000 for the K5 Blazer we have here. Born in 1982, during the truck family’s second iteration, it comes with no racing pedigree, no visible styling or mechanical upgrades, and it was not owned by anyone famous.
The Light Bronze Metallic and Frozen White beast does have one thing going for it though: it was barely used, as the odometer shows just 15,000 miles (24,000 km) on the clock. Responsible for that is in part the fact the Blazer spent a number of years in a private collection, and we all know how guys running such things are.
Justified or not, that’s the asking price. For it, the buyer gets a tan cloth interior with front bucket seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. The rear of the K5 hides under a removable hardtop, and there’s a roll-down window at the back.
Under the hood sits the mid-range 305ci (5.0-liter) engine running a four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case. A Flowmaster exhaust system helps the truck exhale properly.
As it is clearly trying to go for collectible status, the Blazer also comes on Avant Garde, where it is listed for sale, with partial service records, an owner's manuals and literature, and a clean Carfax report.
