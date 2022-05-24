This 1979 Honda CBX Stands on Higher-Spec Shocks, Flexes Aftermarket Quarter-Fairing

You're looking at a machine whose value is pretty much guaranteed to continue increasing as the years go by.
The lightly-modified 1979 Honda CBX featured in these photos comes with 36k miles on the clock, but it looks as if it had only covered a fraction of that distance. You’ll find countless pieces of aftermarket hardware adorning this vintage six-cylinder juggernaut from head to toe, including a two-up Corbin saddle, Progressive Suspension shock absorbers and a groovy Rifle quarter-fairing.
Furthermore, the creature’s front brake is actuated via braided stainless-steel lines, and its cockpit packs new handlebars, aftermarket grips and a custom-made aluminum fuse cover mounted on the top clamp. As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, you’ll find Accel ignition wires and a Pingel fuel petcock, as well as a six-into-six exhaust system that looks the business.
Lastly, the OEM top engine mounts have been swapped with billet aluminum items during the overhaul, and electricity is provided by a modern battery. This stunning piece of machinery comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six leviathan, which sports 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carbs, dual overhead cams and a total of 24 valves.
In the proximity of 9,000 rpm, the four-stroke engine will go about delivering up to 105 feral ponies at the crankshaft. On the other hand, Honda’s fiend can spawn as much as 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of twist at around 6,500 spins per minute. Featuring a dry weight of 545 pounds (247 kg), the CBX can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6 seconds.
When pushed to its absolute limit, this beastly warrior will eventually hit a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). The ‘79 MY artifact is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, and the top bidder is offering just north of ten grand to make it theirs. If your bank account is well-nourished, then you may want to check this thing out on Bring a Trailer within the next two days, as the auction will end on May 26.
