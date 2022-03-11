This 1977 Volkswagen Hormiga Is a Rare, Mexican-Made Truck With Beetle Power

The original Volkswagen Beetle became so popular that it remained in production for a whopping 65 years, during which the German company built more than 21 million units in 21 factories across the globe. It was particularly popular in Mexico, where production lasted from 1967 to 2003. You probably knew that information, but did you know that Mexico also built a tiny VW truck called the Hormiga?
In all fairness, the Hormiga was born in West Germany as the EA489 Basistransporter, but production was sourced out to the Central American country, where it was renamed the Hormiga, which is Spanish for "ant."
Completely unrelated to the Beetle save for the air-cooled engine, the Hormiga was designed as a small, bare-bones truck for emerging markets in East Asia and Africa. It had a simple ladder frame, a 1.6-liter flat-four engine, and a cab-over design with FWD.
Rated at 50 horsepower in its most potent application, the boxer engine enabled a payload of 2,205 pounds (1,000 kg) and pushed the Hormiga toward a top speed of 53 mph (85 kph). The cab design was so simple and featureless that the Volkswagen Bus from the era looked like a work of art by comparison.
But even though it was a somewhat capable and affordable truck, the EA489 didn't catch on. Volkswagen built only 2,600 of them in Hanover, Germany, and no more than 3,600 in Puebla, Mexico. With a total production of 6,200 examples, the Hormiga is of the rarest Volkswagens in the world.
Why am I talking about an unknown truck, you ask? Well, even though it was never sold in the U.S., one Hormiga founds its way in Tucson, Arizona. It's a low-mileage example with only 18,485 miles (29,749 km) on the clock, and it's in fantastic condition.
And believe it or not, people are actually interested in this strange piece of machinery. Offered by eBay seller "ma455732," the truck has attracted 13 bids that raised the price to $14,300. And with five more days to go, this box on wheels could fetch more than $20,000. Do you think it's a fair price for a truck that's indeed rare but relatively unknown outside Mexico? Let me know in the comments section.
