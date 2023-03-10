This 1976 Shasta Still Holds Its Vintage Flair While Being a Fully Off-Grid Mobile Home

The vintage style holds a dear place in my heart. What is even more amazing is how people combine it with the fresher style. Take this RV as an example. It comes from an era when disco music was everything and is still running. Plus, it serves as a mobile home on wheels for a couple that restored it and gave it a new life.
Keeping the authentic details of the trailer can be quite a challenge but not impossible. Zack and Ariane wanted to combine the old with the new, and they managed to create a stylish home. The main difference between this and a conventional house is the space available. Most of the time, it might not be noticeable. But this vehicle is relatively small. This might be annoying if you have tons of clothes and shoes as I do, but the adventures you get from traveling with one of these are worth all the pain.
I think this lifestyle might be beneficial for a lot of people. It gives you lots of freedom, and I do not only mean that you can travel to almost anywhere you would like but also that you can add some money to the piggy bank. We all know how much a normal house costs. Well, RVs or tiny homes are much more inexpensive, and also the bills could be cheaper.
This camper trailer is a 1976 Shasta, and it comes in two versions. The one that the couple has needs to be towed, but there are also RVs that do not need to be attached to another vehicle (unless it breaks). As usual, this mobile home runs off-grid, which is a must if you do not want to be in an RV park. The off-grid system consists of two 12V absorbed glass matt batteries, two 90W solar panels above the roof, and around 300W portable solar panels that can be moved around depending on where the sun is. The portable ones can also be easily detached and placed inside the car whenever traveling is needed.
Right at the entrance, we can see that this rig has an astonishing design. The floor has been decorated with a snake mural custom-made by a couple’s friend right on the linoleum floor. To keep the painting intact, lots of polyurethane layers were added.
Besides the stove, we can also find a double-bowl sink connected to a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank and a fridge that unfortunately uses a lot of solar power. The couple is planning to add a 12V fridge that will use less power.
Traveling with so many cabinets inside that can open is a problem that needs to be solved. An ingenious way to avoid this was to have latches on the interior. It is both practical and looks better than having to use bungee cords. There might not be enough cooking space provided by the countertop but there is a small sliding cutting board that goes underneath the counter and another one that is covering the sink, which is enough for cooking almost anything they want. On the other side of the kitchen, we find a large dinette area. It comes with an original U-shaped couch bench with lots of storage underneath and a table in the middle.
The bedroom can be found on the rear side of the trailer. It was designed with a full-size mattress and open shelves around the bed and also above it. Everything is attached to Velcro, this way nothing moves when on the road. Plenty of natural light is given by the many windows on each side of the vehicle which also allows for incredible views of the outside world. There was no space for a wardrobe but they have a few baskets on the upper shelves that act as a wardrobe.
Another cool feature of this camper is the peel-and-stick wallpaper on the wall. There are two different ones for the front and back but both have a similar groovy-inspired style.
besides its functionality, is the cute pink flamingo wallpaper.
It might be the perfect way to escape the concrete jungle for a single person or a couple. But for a family, you may need a larger RV, like a school bus. We also have to keep in mind that these vehicles, especially the older ones can break at any point. So, it is quite necessary to have at least some background knowledge about RVs.
