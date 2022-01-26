This 1975 VW Vanagon Is Half Van, Half Conjoined Trailer Home, Ultra Rare Too

There's a question that many leisure seekers ask themselves every year. Do they spend their vacation money on a camper conversion van or something stand-alone that can be towed behind your vehicle? In South Africa during the 1970s, Volkswagen solved that problem by combining the two.
Rarely, if ever seen on U.S. soil, this 1975 Volkswagen Vanagon is one-quarter of a Volkswagen Bus and three-quarters of a typical European Caravan (Trailer). No tow hitch is required for this rig, just seamless transitions from driving to sleeping, all by simply exiting the cab and walking a brisk five feet to the front door of your camper.
This magnificent beast left the VW factory in South Africa in late 1974. After which, the bare chassis was shipped off to the Jurgen Camper/Motorhome company for fitment for its absolutely bizarre middle and rear portion. In case you were wondering, the air-cooled, two-liter VW engine is still present and unmodified from how it was when it left South Africa. The brakes are at least disks in the front, thank the maker.
Now, over 40 years later, this example comes to us via the eBay user cycling305 with a clean title from the State of Florida. Not a bad state to register a camper van if you ask us. There's more than enough sunshine to go around. Inside the camper, there's enough ambiance and enough utilities to make you feel at home, just with far less space.
There are safari pop-out windows in the front and rear with enough stovetop and dining area space for three people or two people and a medium-sized dog. The price of this outrageous creation is a check for $82,700. That's before taxes, fees, and destination expenses, mind you.
You could buy a brand new Cadillac Escalade with nearly as much room on the inside for about the same money, but with about 0.0000001% of the charm. If you ask us, it's money well spent.
