This 1975 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV Underwent Heart Surgery, Would Look Great in Your Garage

With 74 ponies on tap and a top speed of 126 mph (203 kph), the Mach IV was outrageously powerful for its time.
Kawasaki’s iconic H2 Mach IV was absolutely bonkers by seventies standards, and it could smoke pretty much all of its rivals in a straight line. However, this wasn’t the sort of bike that any regular Joe could just hop on and ride safely, as it required a great level of skill to be kept under control.
Notorious for its propensity to flex under cornering, the motorcycle’s duplex cradle frame was barely able to contain the power delivered by its punchy two-stroke engine. Moreover, Kawi’s predator placed much of its mass on the rear wheel, making for a wildly uneven weight distribution that could send the front end flying into the air if you weren’t careful with the throttle.
All things considered, it’s not hard to see why the H2 was ominously nicknamed “The Widowmaker.” Nowadays, these machines rank highly on the bucket lists of collectors and riders who seek an authentic vintage two-stroke experience, but getting your hands on one such creature is unlikely to be a cheap endeavor.
The last time we’ve seen an H2 Mach IV hit the auction block, it ended up changing hands for a steep $17,500. As for the 1975 variant pictured above, its previous owner had the original 748cc inline-three power source replaced with a fresher, yet otherwise identical substitute.
In turn, this replacement was subjected to an attentive makeover as of 2021, receiving modern spark plugs, new intake boots and a K&N air filter. The 30 mm (1.2 inches) Mikuni carbs have been rebuilt to keep things running smoothly, as were the CDI boxes and stator unit. With that being said, let’s get to the point.
This classic jewel is offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, and you might be able to secure a bargain if you can live with the fact that it’s seen an engine swap. With three days to go before the auctioning deadline (June 4), one would only need about five grand to take the lead, as the top bid is currently placed at a modest $4,850. Mind you, things may not stay this way for very long!
