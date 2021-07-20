4 2022 Kawasaki MULE PRO-MX SE Is Muscle and Resilience in a Mid-Size Version

This 1974 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV Is the Two-Stroke Samurai Your Heart Desires

Make onlookers green with envy as you enjoy a sweet evening ride atop this old-school showstopper. 24 photos



The H2 – whose outfit has been repainted using a dark green base, lime accents and white pinstripes – is making its way to the auction block at this very moment, with a current bid of $16,000. If you think you can best that, you ought to visit



While you busy yourself with admiring the classic gem seen in these photos, we’ll be taking a minute to inspect its technical specifications. In this manner, you’ll get a broader picture of what we’re dealing with here. First things first, the ‘74 MY H2 Mach IV carries a two-stroke 748cc inline-three engine, which packs a compression ratio of 7.1:1 and triple 32 mm (1.26 inches) Mikuni carbs.



At optimal rpm, the air-cooled gladiator is good for up to 74 untamed ponies and 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of twist. This force is routed to a five-speed transmission that spins the rear wheel via a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). Furthermore,



A tubular steel double cradle skeleton is tasked with holding the powertrain goodies in place, resting on telescopic hydraulic forks up front and dual preload-adjustable shocks at the rear. The front 19-inch hoop is brought to a halt by a single 295 mm (11.6 inches) brake disc, while the rear 18-inch counterpart sports a drum unit with a diameter of 203 mm (8 inches). All things considered, we do hope your piggybank is well-nourished!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.