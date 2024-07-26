This 1974 Corvette Was Restored, Owner Passed, Now It Needs a New Restoration

The 1974 Corvette was a money-making machine for Chevrolet, as the GM brand sold over 37,500 units.
The coupe obviously accounted for the lion's share with over 85% of the entire production or approximately 32,000 units. The convertible was less intriguing for American buyers, as only 5,474 customers ordered this body style.
The coupe was also more expensive, breaking the $6,000 barrier. The base configuration carried a price tag of $6,001.50, while the less compelling convertible could be had for at least $5,765.
Most customers fitted their Vettes with the L82 350 V8 engine, which developed 250 horsepower and was installed on approximately 6,700 units. The LS4 was an optional engine with a displacement of 454 cubic inches, producing 270 horsepower and making its way to nearly 3,500 cars.
The coupe in these photos is fighting for a third chance online after previously receiving a second many years ago. eBay seller arminhott87 explains that a previous owner restored the car but then passed, so the Corvette ended up in storage, sitting for a long time.
Unfortunately, we're not getting many specifics on this alleged long tenure in hiding, but fortunately, you don't have to worry about the rust invasion. However, I'd still check the frame, but the Vette looks good, and I doubt the restoration would pose many challenges to a professional restorer.
The car landed on eBay with few details, so an in-person or third-party inspection is almost mandatory. What we know is that the engine doesn't start and run, albeit it's unclear if it at least turns over. We also don't know if the engine was rebuilt as part of the previous restoration.
The VIN decodes to a 1974 Corvette born with the base engine under the hood – the letter J in the VIN signals the engine installed in the car before it rolled off the assembly lines. It was produced at the St. Louis, Missouri plant, the only assembly plant for the Corvette in 1974.
I'm particularly impressed by the interior, as it looks good and somewhat clean. It does require some attention, including for the door panels, but considering this Vette has already been restored, you won't start from scratch. It's unclear how much of it is still original, but you should be able to decipher more information during the thorough inspection.
I know the 1974 Corvette isn't the most desirable classic, and many people might ignore it because "it's just a Corvette," but I truly believe this coupe should return to the road. It could end up becoming a cheap project, too, as the owner posted it on eBay with a $1 starting bid and no reserve. The top offer is $1,525, but with five days remaining until the auction ends, the price could go up significantly.
