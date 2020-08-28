The “Cascade” Lets You Watch the Superbowl While Camping Round the World

5 Awe Your C8 Chevrolet Corvette With These "Best Sounding" Exhaust Suites

4 This 1971 Corvette Barn Find Has Already Been Saved, Its Future Is in Your Hands

2 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster Is Red, Save for Flanks, Engine and Canvas Top

More on this:

This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Barn Find Ready to Serve You

While for many driving a 1974 Corvette is just a dream that’s yet to come true, others are so lucky they actually come across such cars in barns or garages that owners haven’t checked out for many years. 24 photos



But according to a post on



Judging from the photos that were posted online, the Vette is in pretty good shape, although it goes without saying that some fixes are obviously required after all this time.



For example, in terms of exterior looks, there are some scratches on the front bumper that will need to be repaired, but at first glance, there’s nothing that a good paint job can’t take care of.



The same thing inside. The upholstery overall looks good, but on the other hand, the carpeting will need some retouches if you want to bring the Corvette back to a new-car condition.



Right now, the vehicle has 47,657 miles (76,690 km) on the clock, which is quite alright for a model that was produced 46 years ago.



All in all, this Corvette seems to be all original, and for many, this is the most important tidbit, especially if what they’re planning is a thorough restoration. As for the price, this 1974 coupe isn’t really that expensive, as it can be yours for $9,000. The car is parked in Buffalo if you want to check it out in person. This appears to be the case of this Corvette that’s been labeled as a “barn find,” albeit right now, no specifics are available on how the car was saved and for how long it’s been sitting before getting this second chance to life.But according to a post on Craigslist , this Corvette is powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine that is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission. Everything “runs great,” they say, so from a technical perspective, the car is ready to become your daily driver if you want to.Judging from the photos that were posted online, the Vette is in pretty good shape, although it goes without saying that some fixes are obviously required after all this time.For example, in terms of exterior looks, there are some scratches on the front bumper that will need to be repaired, but at first glance, there’s nothing that a good paint job can’t take care of.The same thing inside. The upholstery overall looks good, but on the other hand, the carpeting will need some retouches if you want to bring the Corvette back to a new-car condition.Right now, the vehicle has 47,657 miles (76,690 km) on the clock, which is quite alright for a model that was produced 46 years ago.All in all, this Corvette seems to be all original, and for many, this is the most important tidbit, especially if what they’re planning is a thorough restoration. As for the price, this 1974 coupe isn’t really that expensive, as it can be yours for $9,000. The car is parked in Buffalo if you want to check it out in person.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.