This 1973 Ford Was Forgotten in a Barn That Fell Apart, Now Abandoned in the Woods

While the Mustang was Ford’s superstar in the second half of the ‘60s, the debut of the Maverick in 1969 proved to be a brilliant idea for the American carmaker.
The early success of the car was unexpected, to say the least. In 1969 alone, Ford sold no more, no less than 579,000 units, with the Maverick, therefore, getting surprisingly close to the 619,000-unit figure of the Mustang in its first year on the market.
The Maverick, however, continued to sell like hotcakes in the following years as well, eventually beating the Mustang in 1970.
The example that someone is selling on eBay right now was manufactured in 1973, but on the other hand, it’s been on the road for just 13 years.
eBay seller jamesmix says the car was parked in a barn after the father passed away, and the Maverick ended up completely abandoned. The shred eventually fell apart, at which point the vehicle was abandoned in what looks to be an area full of vegetation similar to a small forest.
You can imagine the car doesn’t come in its best shape, and it is obviously in a condition that requires a lot of fixes in every single area. The metal seems worrying, to say the least, and it obviously comes with a lot of rust damage as well. The owner themselves admits that picking up the car is going to be a challenge given the long time of sitting, so don’t be too surprised if it ends up falling apart when trying to get it on a trailer.
Interestingly, all the trim is still there, and to be honest, this could be the only good news on this otherwise rough Maverick.
Sold at no reserve, the 1973 Ford is unsurprisingly super-affordable, as the bidding starts at just $500.
