4 “Valquiria” Is the Bespoke Triumph Bonneville Bobber We’ve Been Waiting For

More on this:

This 1972 Triumph Tiger 650 TR6R Will Put a Smile on Your Face at No Reserve

A negligible sum is all you’ll need to grab this bewitching Tiger, but time is of the essence here. 27 photos



The air-cooled powerplant is mated to a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a chain final drive. By producing a peak horsepower figure of 47 ponies at 6,700 rpm, the engine enables Triumph’s fiend to reach a top speed of 104 mph (167 kph). On the other hand, stopping power comes from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake up front and a single-leading-shoe module at the rear.



Suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks and dual Girling shocks.



Furthermore, the bike’s bodywork and oil-bearing frame have been enveloped in a shiny layer of fresh paint to keep things looking pristine. The ‘72 MY TR6R is currently up for grabs on the BaT website, and you've got until this evening to place your bids.



For the time being, you’d need just over 3,000 bucks to become the top bidder, so we’d encourage you to act before the auctioning period comes to an end. This classic Browsing online auctioning platforms like Bring A Trailer is a worthwhile endeavor for anyone who’s looking to acquire a vintage icon. As you scroll down the list of live BaT auctions, you’ll eventually come across a 1972 Triumph Tiger 650 TR6R that’s in search of a new home. The two-wheeled legend is brought to life by a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin mill, with four valves and a single Amal concentric carburetor.The air-cooled powerplant is mated to a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a chain final drive. By producing a peak horsepower figure of 47 ponies at 6,700 rpm, the engine enables Triumph’s fiend to reach a top speed of 104 mph (167 kph). On the other hand, stopping power comes from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake up front and a single-leading-shoe module at the rear.Suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks and dual Girling shocks. TR6R ’s curb weight is rated at a mere 417 pounds (189 kg), while its wheelbase measures 56 inches (1,420 mm). Mind you, this Tiger also carries a selection of modern goodies, such as an LED headlight bulb and an electronic ignition unit, as well as an aftermarket two-into-one exhaust system.Furthermore, the bike’s bodywork and oil-bearing frame have been enveloped in a shiny layer of fresh paint to keep things looking pristine. The ‘72 MY TR6R is currently up for grabs on the BaT website, and you've got until this evening to place your bids.For the time being, you’d need just over 3,000 bucks to become the top bidder, so we’d encourage you to act before the auctioning period comes to an end. This classic showstopper may not be a member of Triumph’s flagship Bonneville family, but it’ll still do a great job at letting onlookers know you mean business!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.