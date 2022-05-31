This 1972 Porsche Auction Result Might Tell Us the Used Car Market Is Cooling Off

You might know this numbers-matching 1972 Porsche 911S Coupe 2.7L as the Longhood 911 – a description for Porsches from 50 years ago that’s been widely used. Here’s how this 30-year-old car surprised everyone involved in its sale. But just beware, it’s not something you’d like to read about if you’re planning on selling a car soon.
The seller bought this amazing vehicle in 2002. He had it for two decades before deciding it was time for it to have a new home. With 21,000 miles (33,796 kilometers) on the odometer, a 2.7-liter flat-six engine coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox, a certificate of authenticity from Porsche themselves, European-style taillights that include amber blinkers, and dressed in Bahia Red, the car was put up for sale on an auctioning website, where enthusiasts and collectors alike are trying to snatch whatever they fancy the most.
Whatever your opinion may be on Porsches from half a century ago, everyone must be ready to admit these vehicles became an icon of that period and remained as such. That’s why we’ve been seeing ridiculous prices paid in the last couple of years for Longhoods. It represented a dream for the driver. The car was light and provided a rewarding experience, whilst keeping the pure feeling of driving as the main point of focus. It was a sports car, if not the sports car you desired.
So, fast forward a couple of decades, and you’ll find people willing to pay top buck for these cars, even if some U.S. authorities are saying they’ve long exceeded their mechanical limitations.
The car in question – a beautifully shot 1972 Porsche 911S Coupe 2.7L – got away for $173,000. Keep in mind the seller had a reserve set in place. It was set low enough to be met, which surprised some auction watchers.
Now enthusiasts and car market participants are worried. They think this marks the end of a hot used car market, where people value their emotions and desires more than just having dollars in the bank. They might be right! In the last year alone, Porsche 911S models from the ‘60s and ‘70s sold for well above $200,000 on the same platform.
It might be possible that people weren’t completely ready to jump on this opportunity because the engine lid was damaged and the car was repainted in 1998. The engine was also rebuilt to a 2.7-liter spec from its factory-equipped 2.4-liter one. But that still doesn’t paint the whole picture. There was also a holiday weekend when the auction ended. Something might not truly be off - yet.
We might witness the soft start of returning to normal prices for used cars and unexpected ones for collectibles. But let’s see what happens next. There’s still a need for multiple confirmations. A bear market for cars shouldn't have such an easy start.
