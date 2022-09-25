This 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly Is the Perfect Summer Vehicle, Might Bring Out Your Inner Child

The classic Fiat 500 is an iconic toy-like Italian vehicle with a rich heritage. It's one of the cutest cars out there, but there's a version that might really appeal to your inner child. I'm talking about the Fiat 500 Jolly, a special edition built by Ghia that was designed to be the perfect summer ride. Today we're looking at a recreation of this classic, sold by DD Classics.
DD Classics is based in the UK and has a collection of fully-serviced and restored classic vehicles. They are currently listing a 1972 Pastel Blue Fiat 500 Jolly. We don't have a price tag for it, so you'll have to contact the company if you wish to find out more info.
Here's a short history lesson – Fiat's chairman Gianni Agnelli needed a "land dinghy" to carry aboard his yacht, so he asked his design team to create a small, light vehicle that suited his needs. And that's how the Jolly emerged.
The model was initially built on the two-cylinder Fiat 500 platform and was then modified by Ghia, the famous Italian Coachbuilder. Around 400 Jollys were produced in total between 1958 and 1969. Several elements make the Jolly very distinguishable from other Fiat 500 variants.
The roof and doors were removed, and hand-crafted wicker seats replaced the standard seats. A fringed canvas top was added, and the chassis frame was strengthened. Moreover, the car's sides were also cut, and chrome tubes took their place. A fine detail is the windshield, which adds to the car's stylish look.
Even though this specific model is a recreation, the 1972 Fiat 500 has been fully restored by Italian craftsmen, and an original Ghia 500 Jolly was used as a reference. The beautiful Pastel Blue color choice perfectly complements the car's personality. Other nice touches are the chrome wheel trims with eye-catching white-wall tires and the rattan floor mats.
Needless to say, safety is not a priority in this vehicle as it doesn't come with seat belts or headrests. Given that it's powered by a stock air-cooled twin-cylinder 0.5-liter engine mounted at the back, the 17 HP (12.7 kW) output won't cause too much trouble. The Jolly features a four-speed manual gearbox that delivers smooth shifts.
The Fiat 500 Jolly is ideal for the summer months. It will offer an incomparable open-air feeling, and the wicker seats won't soak up on the ride back home from the beach. It might not be the most practical vehicle, but sometimes we must forget about usefulness and embrace our inner child. This little gem will surely attract onlookers, but most importantly, it will provide its driver with a simple, stylish, and pure experience.
