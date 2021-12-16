This 1971 Classic Ford Falcon Barn Find Set To Break Auction Records in Australia

If you have been waiting for a chance to get your hands on a classic Australian muscle car, this weekend could be your lucky break. An all-original 1971 Ford XY GT will go under the hammer at Lloyds Auctions in Australia.
The owner stored this classic gem and preserved it for 36 years on blocks. The auction will be part of a Christmas Carmada event.
Lee Hames, the Chief Operating Officer at Lloyds Auctions, said that the XY GT is original and a once-in-a-lifetime barn-find for potential Australian muscle car enthusiasts. He added that it was a chance to own a piece of history.
The classic muscle car has had just one owner with over 100K miles on the odometer. Under the hood, it comes with a Cleveland V8 351 engine and a yellow Ochre finish with racing stripes on the exterior. The 1971 Ford XY GT is one of the most iconic classic muscle cars in Australia.
This year’s auction will be the second Classic Car and Grand Carmada event hosted by the company. It will feature more than 350 vehicles. So far, the classic muscle car has attracted bids up to $165,000 in two days in Australian currency.
There’s a likelihood that this Ford classic will fetch a fortune over the weekend. Rarer and desirable versions of the XY Falcon GT, such as the GT HO, have made many auction records in Australia.
In September, a yellow 1971 Falcon GT sold for $1.3 million. It surpassed a previously sold blue version in February at $1.15 million. Both cars outsold a red option sold in 2018 for $1,030,000 owned by a former cricket star.
A supercar that completed second in Bathurst 1000 last weekend will also go under the hummer. The Tickford Racing team supercar could be the next Bathurst-winning car in 2022.
The auction will be a two-day event from 18th to 19th December, running from 10 am to 7 pm the following day. Other cars include a 1971 Ford Falcon GTHO, 1977 Holden Torana LX A9X GMP, 1998 Ferrari, and a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
