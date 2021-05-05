This 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Is the Lowest Mileage Cuda Known to Exist

More on this:

1 Very Rare ‘75 Ford Escort Mk I RS2000 Found Under Pile of Garbage Could Be Yours

2 This Barn-Find 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Was Last Registered Nearly Five Decades Ago

3 3K-Mile Chevrolet Camaro Is a 1979 Time Capsule, Costs More Than a 2021 Corvette

4 Buick Regal Looks Like a Sleeper, Pulls Brutal Launch at the Drag Strip

5 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Restomod Hides Modern Surprises Under the Hood