This 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda in Plum Crazy Purple Is Classic Mopar Perfection

More on this:

1 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Comes Out of the Barn After 40 Years, 426 V8 Sits in a Crate

2 Low-Mile 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Has the 426CI, Looks, and Proverbial Catch

3 Hemi Cuda Gets Challenged by Kawasaki Ninja, the Gap Is Big

4 All-Original 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Is the Holy Grail, But There's a Catch

5 707 HP Hellcat-Powered HEMI Cuda "Hellcuda" Is Just Raw Controversy