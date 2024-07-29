This 1970 Plymouth Cuda Neglected for Decades Will Make Mopar Fans Cry

Recent years have taught me that many junkyards and derelict barns can hide rare classic cars that are still worth restoring. However, most old rigs abandoned across the US are too far gone. And while the majority are common classics you could buy cheaply, some would be worth a lot of dough in solid condition. This 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda is one of them.
About one week ago, I showed you a virtual tour of a junkyard hidden somewhere in Michigan. Documented by Ryan Brutt of "Auto Archaeology," the place was packed with muscle cars from the golden era. Highlights included several 1970s Plymouth Barracudas, a few Dodge Chargers, and a 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda. Ryan is now back with new footage from the property showing yet another forgotten gem. This time around, it's a 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda.
Sadly enough, the Mopar is in very rough shape. Parked and neglected for decades, the 'Cuda has been stripped of various components. It's missing most of the front clip and the doors, while the interior is heavily damaged from all those years of full exposure to the elements. Moreover, the roof is mangled from what may have been a serious crash. The undercarriage sits directly on the ground, which probably translates to severe rust issues.
All told, this 'Cuda is not even a restoration project. This vehicle needs everything but the rear end, which pretty much turns it into a parts car. The fact that it's a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 'Cuda makes matters worse. While it would cost a pretty penny in restored condition, the process itself would be significantly more expensive.
The 1970 Cuda 383 is a relatively rare classic, though. Of the 48,867 Barracudas sold in 1970, only 8,937 were equipped with the 383 big-block V8. That's a pretty big number, but it decreases dramatically if we eliminate the two-barrel and non-Cuda models from the equation. Specifically, only 4,595 four-barrel 383 cars left the assembly line with the high-performance Cuda trim, including 209 convertibles. This leaves us with 4,386 hardtops.
The number above includes all transmissions available at the time. The three-speed manual is the rarest of the bunch at only 150 units, but we're probably looking at a more common four-speed manual or three-speed automatic version. These were produced in 1,905 and 2,540 examples, respectively.
Both numbers are pretty low, but they're nowhere near as low as those corresponding to the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) and 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) cars. These are the 'Cudas that usually get saved, even when they're in very rough shape. They're more desirable and fetch six-figure sums in restored condition.
Unfortunately, this 383-powered Cuda will rot away in the junkyard and will only move if the owner decides to take it to the crusher. It's a sad fate, but that's how the cookie crumbled for many classics, regardless of whether we find them valuable or not.
Sadly enough, the Mopar is in very rough shape. Parked and neglected for decades, the 'Cuda has been stripped of various components. It's missing most of the front clip and the doors, while the interior is heavily damaged from all those years of full exposure to the elements. Moreover, the roof is mangled from what may have been a serious crash. The undercarriage sits directly on the ground, which probably translates to severe rust issues.
All told, this 'Cuda is not even a restoration project. This vehicle needs everything but the rear end, which pretty much turns it into a parts car. The fact that it's a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 'Cuda makes matters worse. While it would cost a pretty penny in restored condition, the process itself would be significantly more expensive.
The 1970 Cuda 383 is a relatively rare classic, though. Of the 48,867 Barracudas sold in 1970, only 8,937 were equipped with the 383 big-block V8. That's a pretty big number, but it decreases dramatically if we eliminate the two-barrel and non-Cuda models from the equation. Specifically, only 4,595 four-barrel 383 cars left the assembly line with the high-performance Cuda trim, including 209 convertibles. This leaves us with 4,386 hardtops.
The number above includes all transmissions available at the time. The three-speed manual is the rarest of the bunch at only 150 units, but we're probably looking at a more common four-speed manual or three-speed automatic version. These were produced in 1,905 and 2,540 examples, respectively.
Both numbers are pretty low, but they're nowhere near as low as those corresponding to the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) and 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) cars. These are the 'Cudas that usually get saved, even when they're in very rough shape. They're more desirable and fetch six-figure sums in restored condition.
Unfortunately, this 383-powered Cuda will rot away in the junkyard and will only move if the owner decides to take it to the crusher. It's a sad fate, but that's how the cookie crumbled for many classics, regardless of whether we find them valuable or not.